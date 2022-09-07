trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Dems stumble on GOP data mine from Snap: Axios

by Julia Mueller - 09/07/22 10:29 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 09/07/22 10:29 PM ET
(AP Photo/Richard Drew)

An internal error on the social media platform Snap allowed partisan organizations to target political ads with data from across-the-aisle firms, according to a new report from Axios. 

According to the report, the error allowed the Democratic National Committee, the Democratic Senatorial Committee and other left-leaning groups to target ads using data from i360, owned by GOP mega donor Charles Koch.

Data from Democrat-affiliated TargetSmart was also accessible to conservative media, the report notes. 

Snap, which primarily pulls from i360 and TargetSmart for its political ad-targeting, has a system in place to prevent unauthorized use of each vendor’s data — but an internal error did away with this protection, a Snap spokesperson confirmed to The Hill.

The mistake reportedly affected a small number of ads. No individual Snap user data was compromised, the spokesperson said, and advertisers were not able to directly access the i360 and TargetSmart generalized data.

There is no indication that any involved party knowingly exploited the Snap slip-up, according to the Axios report.

The Hill has reached out to i360 and TargetSmart for comment.

Tags ad-targeting Axios Charles Koch Charles Koch Democratic National Committee Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee i360 Snap TargetSmart

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Florida judge throws Trump, DOJ ...
  2. Barr says DOJ ‘getting very ...
  3. Trump controversy sparks scramble for ...
  4. Schumer pledges to pass Manchin deal ...
  5. FBI sought to interview 31-year-old ...
  6. Senate Republicans point fingers as ...
  7. Nevada could cost Democrats their ...
  8. Michelle Obama digs at Trump: ‘Once ...
  9. The Dark Brandon rises
  10. Five things to watch as a special ...
  11. Trump tried to pay lawyer with horse, ...
  12. Potential rail strike threatens to ...
  13. Whitmer expands lead over Dixon in ...
  14. New poll shows Biden with six-point ...
  15. Putin says Russia has ‘not lost a ...
  16. William Cohen labels Trump a ‘clear ...
  17. Pentagon stops F-35 deliveries after ...
  18. AARP poll finds DeSantis with ...
Load more

Video

See all Video