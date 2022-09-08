trending:

Capitol Police help deliver baby in seat of SUV

by Lexi Lonas - 09/08/22 11:27 AM ET
U.S. Capitol Police officers are seen as they detain protesters demonstrating during the Poor People’s Campaign’s Women’s Moral Monday March on Washington on Monday, July 19, 2021.
The U.S. Capitol Police announced Wednesday that officers helped a mother give birth inside an SUV near the Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

According to a Twitter post by the force, a mother from the D.C. area gave birth in the front passenger seat of the SUV to a “beautiful, baby girl.”

“Cheers could be heard from the U.S. Capitol Police Command Center when it happened around noon,” the post read.

The birth took place near the Hart Senate Office Building on Constitution Avenue.

“Mom and baby are healthy and we could not be happier for them. Congratulations from the United States Capitol Police!” the post said. 

The police also gave credit to the D.C. Fire and EMS Department for their “quick assistance.”

