trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Most Americans want maximum age limit for elected officials: poll

by Sarah Polus - 09/08/22 2:36 PM ET
by Sarah Polus - 09/08/22 2:36 PM ET
Getty Images
Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Chuck Grassley. (Getty Images)

A large majority of Americans favor a maximum age limit for elected officials, a new CBS News/YouGov poll found.

When asked if there should be an upper age restriction at which point lawmakers are forced to leave office, 73 percent of poll respondents agreed. Only 27 percent of those surveyed did not agree with the idea.

The majority across all political parties polled were in favor of the maximum age limit, with 71 percent of Democrats, 75 percent of Republicans and 75 percent of independents supporting it.

The majority support also held through every age group of respondents.

Most of those polled (40 percent) said 70 would be an appropriate cut-off age. The other ages offered were age 50 (8 percent), age 60 (26 percent), age 80 (18 percent) and age 90 (2 percent).

Currently, the oldest members of Congress are 87-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa). President Biden is 79 years old.

The poll, conducted on a sample of 2,085 U.S. adults between August 29-31, 2022, has a margin of error of 2.6 points points.

Tags age restriction Biden CBS News Chuck Grassley Chuck Grassley Dianne Feinstein Dianne Feinstein elected officials maximum age limit elected office Poll Yougov

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DoorDash customer says delivery ...
  2. Trump special master ruling ...
  3. A Russian soldier speaks out: ‘The ...
  4. DOJ appeals special master ruling in ...
  5. Trump offers statement on Queen ...
  6. Operation London Bridge: Here’s ...
  7. The Hill’s Morning Report ...
  8. Schumer in tough spot over Manchin ...
  9. Sanders vows to oppose controversial ...
  10. Queen Elizabeth, longest-serving ...
  11. House Republicans ‘gravely ...
  12. Florida judge throws Trump, DOJ ...
  13. Klobuchar pulls vote on bipartisan ...
  14. Five big moments from Queen Elizabeth ...
  15. Trump’s DOJ pushed for legal action ...
  16. DOJ investigating Trump super ...
  17. Trump controversy sparks scramble for ...
  18. Forget ‘quiet ...
Load more

Video

See all Video