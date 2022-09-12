When and where to watch the queen’s funeral

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left her Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sunday, starting a weeklong journey through the country before her funeral on Sept. 19.

The monarch died Thursday at Balmoral, ending a seven-decade reign and leaving her son Prince Charles to take the throne as King Charles III.

Charles and the royal family accompanied the queen’s coffin on a slow march along Edinburgh’s Royal Mile, from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles’s Cathedral in Edinburgh, according to Buckingham Palace.

The hearse on Tuesday will make its way to Buckingham Palace in London before the queen is moved to lie in state, with her coffin on view to the public, for four days at the Palace of Westminster.

The queen’s coffin will then move to Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, which was made a national bank holiday in the United Kingdom.

National and world leaders are expected to be in attendance at the state funeral service. The White House confirmed this week that President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will attend.

Finally, the coffin will be moved to Windsor Castle, just east of London, for the queen’s committal service.

The multistep process is part of the preset plan for services and the line of succession in the event of the monarch’s death, a process codenamed Operation London Bridge.

The funeral service starts next Monday at 11 a.m. in Britain, according to Buckingham Palace, or 6 a.m. EDT in the U.S.

Here are the news outlets expected to provide live coverage of next week’s funeral service and some of the lead-up of events and services.

The Hill will update this list as schedules are solidified and broadcasts are confirmed.

The BBC has been providing wall-to-wall coverage of the queen’s death and is expected to livestream the funeral on its website next Monday.

Most major U.S. outlets, like CNN and ABC, are expected to air some of the Monday services.

Fox News will cover the funeral, a spokesperson confirmed to The Hill. Specific broadcast plans are still in the works.

NBC News is running a live coverage blog about the monarch’s passing and is also expected to show the Monday funeral. ABC News has also been running a live update page.

ITV News in the U.K. has been streaming some special coverage of the queen’s death on its YouTube channel and is likely to share clips or livestream next week’s ceremony. For U.K. viewers, local outlets report ITV will air the full day of events without interruption on all of its channels.