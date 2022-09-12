Minnesota Timberwolves say they are ‘disappointed’ by Anthony Edwards’s anti-gay comments

The Minnesota Timberwolves said in a statement on Monday that they are “disappointed” in star guard Anthony Edwards after he made anti-gay remarks in a social media post.

“We are disappointed in the language and actions Anthony Edwards displayed on social media,” the Minnesota-based NBA franchise said in its statement, which was attributed to newly hired team president Tim Connelly. “The Timberwolves are committed to being an inclusive and welcoming organization for all and apologize for the offense this has caused to so many.”

In a video posted to his Instagram account, Edwards, the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, made anti-gay comments while describing a group of men standing on a sidewalk as he sat in a vehicle.

In a tweet on Sunday, Edwards apologized for making the remarks in the now-deleted Instagram story, noting they were “immature, hurtful, and disrespectful.”

“What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all,” the 21-year-old former University of Georgia standout wrote in a tweet. “I was raised better than that!”

The NBA has fined players such as Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic for using anti-gay language in social media posts and during games, according to ESPN.

The NBA told The Hill in a statement that it was reviewing the Edwards incident.

Updated 9:58 p.m.