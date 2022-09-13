Hageman to speak at Constitution Day event for conservative think tank

Harriet Hageman, who defeated Rep. Liz Cheney for the Republican nomination to Wyoming’s at-large seat in the House, is scheduled to speak at a conservative think tank’s event on Monday recognizing Constitution Day.

Hageman will be the featured guest at the Heritage Foundation’s online event, titled “Fighting to Protect the Constitution: What Are the Threats and How Do We Fight Back?” Hageman will discuss the “gravest threats” to the Constitution and how conservatives should fight to protect it, according to the Heritage Foundation’s event page.

Constitution Day, which honors the day the Constitution was adopted, is on Saturday.

“Harriet Hageman has spent a lifetime upholding the values of the Constitution in the legal and political arenas,” the event’s description states.

Hageman will speak on the same day that Cheney will headline the right-leaning American Enterprise Institute’s Constitution Day event. Cheney is scheduled to speak about President Lincoln’s call for patriotism based in “reverence for the Constitution” and why it is necessary to defend “our inheritance of liberty.”

The events will occur about a month after Hageman defeated Cheney in the Republican primary for Wyoming’s only House seat. Cheney has been one of former President Trump’s top critics since the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, while Hageman received Trump’s endorsement for the seat.

Cheney has argued that she is upholding the Constitution in pushing back against Trump’s attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Hageman lists protecting the Constitution as the first issue on her campaign website for her policy ideas, arguing that Democrats are undermining constitutional freedoms.

Tommy Binion, the vice president of government relations for Heritage and the host of the event, said in a statement that Hageman has a “deep knowledge” and appreciation for the Constitution as an attorney, law clerk and political leader.”

The Heritage Foundation is proud to stand up for the Constitution at a time when it’s under attack,” he said. “There’s no better time than Constitution Day to highlight a champion of our nation’s founding document and everything it represents.”

Hageman told The Hill that she is proud to be associated with Heritage, which she said is “one of the leading defenders of our Constitution and conservative principles.”

“As a member of Congress, I will continue what I have always done — fighting for our foundational ideals and the innate rights of individuals,” she said.

Updated at 1:28 p.m.