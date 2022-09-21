trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Read: The New York attorney general fraud lawsuit against Trump, his adult children and business

by TheHill.com - 09/21/22 1:41 PM ET
by TheHill.com - 09/21/22 1:41 PM ET
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin
File – Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Save America rally Friday, July 22, 2022, in Prescott, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

New York’s attorney general is suing former President Trump and his three adult children, alleging business fraud.

The civil lawsuit, filed Wednesday in the State Supreme Court in Manhattan, is the culmination of a three-year investigation by the office of Attorney General Letitia James (D) into whether the former president’s company misled investors and tax authorities by inflating property values to get investments and subsequently deflating them to get tax and loan benefits.

Read the lawsuit here:

Read New York attorney general's lawsuit by kballuck1 on Scribd

Tags Letitia James Trump

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five takeaways from Putin’s speech ...
  2. White House releases state-by-state ...
  3. New York attorney general sues Trump, ...
  4. Trump support among Republicans slips ...
  5. Graham throws another wrench into ...
  6. Biden clarifies COVID ...
  7. Fetterman looks to quell concerns ...
  8. Migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard ...
  9. Colorado sheriff under investigation ...
  10. Trump thought he could prosecute ...
  11. GOP ‘stunts’ with migrants sweep ...
  12. GOP feeling better about Walker’s ...
  13. ‘Crisis’ on Martha’s Vineyard ...
  14. Watch live: Powell holds press ...
  15. What Putin’s war mobilization ...
  16. Student loan forgiveness: Don’t ...
  17. New evidence shows GOP’s Trump ...
  18. Democrats shift strategies to keep ...
Load more

Video

See all Video