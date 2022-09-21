Read: The New York attorney general fraud lawsuit against Trump, his adult children and business

New York’s attorney general is suing former President Trump and his three adult children, alleging business fraud.

The civil lawsuit, filed Wednesday in the State Supreme Court in Manhattan, is the culmination of a three-year investigation by the office of Attorney General Letitia James (D) into whether the former president’s company misled investors and tax authorities by inflating property values to get investments and subsequently deflating them to get tax and loan benefits.

Read the lawsuit here:

