Trump, sons rip New York attorney general over fraud lawsuit

Former President Trump and his two adult sons are hitting back at New York Attorney General Letitia James’s (D) civil lawsuit that alleges the Trump family committed business fraud, casting the investigation as a “witch hunt.”

“Attorney General Letitia ‘Peekaboo’ James, a total crime fighting disaster in New York, is spending all of her time fighting for very powerful and well represented banks and insurance companies, who were fully paid, made a lot of money, and never had a complaint about me, instead of fighting murder and violent crime, which is killing New York State,” the former president wrote on Truth Social.

“She is a failed A.G. whose lack of talent in the fight against crime is causing record numbers of people and companies to flee New York. Bye, bye!” his post continued.

In a second post, Trump called James “racist” and tied the investigation to her ongoing reelection campaign.

James’s announcement on Wednesday marked the culmination of her office’s three-year investigation into the Trump Organization’s business practices.

She alleged the Trump family and their company misleadingly inflated property values to attract investments and deflated them at times for tax and loan benefits.

The civil suit, filed in the state’s Supreme Court in Manhattan, asks the court to order the Trumps to pay $250 million in penalties and permanently bar the former president and three of his children — Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump — from serving as an officer or director in any corporation based in New York.

Trump Jr. and Eric Trump subsequently posted montages of James previously vowing to take on the former president, including during her campaign, casting her suit as being politically motivated.

Donald Trump Jr., left, and Eric Trump attend a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France. (Ian Langsdon/POOL via AP)

“Letitia James is not working for the Attorney Generals office — she is working for the DNC… 49 days before her election (newest poll has her tied with a Republican in New York State),” Eric Trump wrote on Twitter.

“The bullshit Dem witch-hunt continues!” Trump Jr. wrote.

The montages the two brothers shared differed, but they both included an apparent clip of James vowing to sue the former president.

“Will you sue him for us?” an unnamed individual asks James in the clip.

“Oh, we’re definitely going to sue, and we’re going to be a real pain in the ass,” James responded. “And he’s going to know my name personally.”

It is unclear when the clip took place or who James was speaking with.

The Hill has reached out to a spokesperson for James for comment.