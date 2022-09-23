Lawmaker accused of ‘shooting his shot’ over tweet supporting actress Nia Long

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) was accused by Twitter users on Friday of “shooting his shot” with actress Nia Long, whose longtime partner — Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka — is currently embroiled in a cheating scandal.

“Sending nothing but love to Nia Long,” Bowman wrote on Twitter. “We’re not letting a man, who didn’t recognize the luxury her presence was, dim all her beauty and glory. Matter of fact, we need a Nia Long national holiday!”

Twitter users quickly responded with a slew of posts, suggesting that the congressman was romantically interested in Long.

“(D)ude you’re in congress, stop simping on the (timeline),” one user wrote.

“You couldn’t just slide into her DMs,” another asked.

One user photoshopped a picture of Long next to Bowman on the floor of the House, with the caption “Today on C-Span: Representative Bowman announces the Nia Long Day Bill.”

Bowman, who is married, shut down speculation with a second tweet an hour later.

“Hahaha, ya’ll hilarious,” he said. “Y’all do know it’s okay for a man to show a woman love and support without shooting his shot? That’s actually a thing.”

Long has received an outpouring of support on social media amid her partner’s alleged cheating scandal. The NBA suspended Udoka for the entire upcoming season after he allegedly had a relationship with a female member of the Celtics staff.