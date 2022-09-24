trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Mississippi man charged with federal hate crime for allegedly burning cross to threaten Black family

by Chloe Folmar - 09/24/22 4:15 PM ET
by Chloe Folmar - 09/24/22 4:15 PM ET
(File: Getty Images)

A 23-year-old man from Mississippi was charged on Friday with a hate crime after allegedly burning a cross in his yard to threaten and intimidate a Black family.

Axel Cox faces one count of criminal interference with the right to fair housing and one more of using fire to commit a federal felony for allegedly burning the cross in the front yard of his Gulfport, Miss., home, according to a press release from the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Court documents allege that on Dec. 3, 2020, Cox made “racially derogatory” remarks to his Black neighbors while burning the cross to intimidate them, interfering with their housing rights.

Cox faces up to 10 years in prison for interference with housing rights and a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison for using fire to commit a federal felony. Each charge also carries a fine of up to $250,000.

“This is another stark reminder of how bigotry, racism, and hate-fueled violence are alive and well in our country. Mississippi is no exception,” Vangela Wade, president of the Mississippi Center for Justice, told The Associated Press.

“The fight to dismantle Mississippi’s deeply entrenched culture of injustice and a better tomorrow continues. We are thankful for the courage of the members of the federal grand jury to indict this hate crime.”

The Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division will prosecute the case against Cox alongside Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrea Cabell Jones for the Southern District of Mississippi.

Tags Cross burning Hate crime Mississippi

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. The Memo: Unease about Trump’s ...
  2. The seven Democrats most likely to ...
  3. California first state to ban natural ...
  4. Denver Riggleman: White House ...
  5. Five things Republicans would do in a ...
  6. Kinzinger slams McCarthy over GOP ...
  7. Gingrich insults NBC News reporter ...
  8. Some Republicans feel uneasy about ...
  9. US has privately warned Russia of ...
  10. Trump denounces New York attorney ...
  11. Are heat pumps the key to ...
  12. California legalizes human composting
  13. Employees in anonymous letter ask ...
  14. Coronavirus detected in bats shows ...
  15. Why Iranian women are burning hijabs
  16. Putin’s final goal in Ukraine has ...
  17. Musk activating Starlink satellite ...
  18. US quietly pursues Middle East ...
Load more

Video

See all Video