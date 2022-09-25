trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Trump says running for president was good decision in hindsight

by Julia Mueller - 09/25/22 1:11 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 09/25/22 1:11 PM ET
Associated Press/Ross D. Franklin
FILE – Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally July 22, 2022, in Prescott, Ariz. Trump is returning to Washington for the first time since leaving office to deliver a policy speech Tuesday night, July 26 before allies who have been crafting an agenda for a possible second term. Trump will address the America First Policy Institute’s two-day America First Agenda Summit.

Former President Trump says running for president was good for him, according to a forthcoming book from New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman. 

“The question I get asked more than any other question: ‘If you had it to do again, would you have done it?’ The answer is, yeah, I think so. Because here’s the way I look at it. I have so many rich friends and nobody knows who they are,” Trump said in an excerpt published Sunday in The Atlantic

The excerpt comes from one of three interviews Trump gave Haberman after he left the White House.  

According to the excerpt, Trump also mentioned how much easier he would have had it if he had not run for the presidency, but lauded the fame it had brought him. 

He reportedly noted “getting things done” as something he enjoyed about the job. 

Trump has hinted at making a third bid for the Oval Office after losing to now-President Biden in their 2020 matchup. Recent polling shows the two potential candidates neck and neck in a hypothetical 2024 rematch.

Also in interviews with Haberman, Trump said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) “kisses my ass” in order to secure endorsements for his friends and called Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) a “piece of shit.”

At one point, Trump also said he “loved” being with Haberman. “She’s like my psychiatrist,” Trump said, according to the excerpt.

Haberman’s book “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America” is slated for publication next month. 

–Updated at 1:56 p.m.

Tags 2020 2024 Donald Trump Haberman book Lindsey Graham Maggie Haberman Presidency Trump trump white house

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Arizona outlook turns bleak for ...
  2. The seven Democrats most likely to ...
  3. Ex-NATO commander: ‘Putin is ...
  4. California first state to ban natural ...
  5. Why Trump allies are brushing off the ...
  6. Zelensky offers guarantees for ...
  7. Christie: Trump pushing himself ...
  8. The Memo: Unease about Trump’s ...
  9. Sullivan vows decisive US response if ...
  10. Denver Riggleman: White House ...
  11. Trump says Graham ‘kisses my ...
  12. Biden adviser: US will ‘respond ...
  13. Trump says NYT’s Haberman ‘like ...
  14. Will GOP’s crime attack line sink ...
  15. Projected Republican House majority ...
  16. Iran summons ambassadors of ...
  17. Kari Lake: Cheney comments may be ...
  18. Gingrich insults NBC News reporter ...
Load more

Video

See all Video