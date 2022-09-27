Satisfaction in US ticks upward: Gallup

Americans’ satisfaction with the state of the country continued to tick upward in September, according to a new Gallup poll released on Tuesday.

Twenty-one percent of Americans in the poll said they are satisfied with “the way things are going” in the U.S., up from 17 percent in August.

This number reached historic lows in June and July, with only 13 percent saying they were satisfied with the state of the country amid record-high gas prices and inflation.

Inflation continued to be a leading issue for Americans, surpassed only by concerns about the government and poor leadership. The poll found that 22 percent of respondents listed the government as the most important problem facing the country, while 17 percent cited the high cost of living and inflation and 12 percent mentioned the economy in general.

While Republicans were substantially less satisfied with the state of the country, at only 6 percent, they largely agreed with Democrats that the leading issue was the government and poor leadership. However, independents most often listed inflation as their top issue.

Despite rising levels of satisfaction, the year’s average is on track to be one of the lowest in the poll’s history, currently averaging 18 percent.

President Biden’s approval rating has been rising in recent months alongside the rise in satisfaction with the country, reaching a year-high 45 percent in an Emerson poll last week.

The Gallup poll was conducted Sept. 1-16 with 812 adults living in the U.S. and had a margin of error of 4 percentage points.