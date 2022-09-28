trending:

Person wounded in shooting at DC’s Union Station

by Zach Schonfeld - 09/28/22 6:27 PM ET
Amtrak
Greg Nash
Passengers board an Amtrak Northeast Regional train at Union Station in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

A person was shot at Union Station in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, authorities said.

A D.C. Fire and EMS spokesperson said the agency was dispatched for a report of a shooting and found a male subject who had suffered a gunshot wound.

The man’s injury was “very minor,” and he was taken by relatives to a local hospital, the spokesperson said.

U.S. Capitol Police said in a press release Wednesday that officers apprehended two people in connection with the shooting after a search of the area.

The suspects were caught and a handgun was confiscated near North Capitol Street and H Street, according to the USCP.

Capitol Police said that the victim had been shot in the foot.

D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department deferred comment to Amtrak Police, which the department said is handling the investigation.

When reached for comment, an Amtrak spokesperson did not immediately have further details on the incident.

Michelle Goldchain, WTOP’s social media and video editor, wrote on Twitter that she was nearby when the incident took place, saying she heard a gun shot at about 3:50 p.m.

A photo posted by Goldchain shows D.C. police blocking off an area near the transit hub’s Shake Shack location and other food offerings, located on the west side of Union Station’s first floor near the Metro stop entrance.

Updated: 8:48 p.m.

