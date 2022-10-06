Protester flattened by Rams player files police report

A man who was flattened by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field in a demonstration during a “Monday Night Football” game this week has filed a police report.

The Santa Clara Police Department told The Associated Press that it is investigating the incident.

Video surfaced on social media of Wagner, who spent his first 10 NFL seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, knocking down the protester as he was running toward the Rams during a break in action in their contest against the San Francisco 49ers.

The individual was holding a device emitting pink smoke into the air as he evaded Levi’s Stadium security personnel before being blasted by the All-Pro linebacker.

Wagner’s recently signed teammate, outside linebacker Takk McKinley, also tried to help authorities stop the protester.

Wagner told reporters he isn’t worried about the complaint.

“I heard about it, but it is what it is,” the 32-year-old player told reporters. “It’s behind me. I ain’t really focused on it. I’m more concerned about the security guard that was hurt trying to chase him. We don’t know what that [pink smoke] is. You’ve just got to do what you’ve got to do.”

Wagner also defended his actions to halt the protester, according to the AP.

“You just never know,” Wagner added. “People run on the field for no reason sometimes. Again, pretty sure it’s going to keep happening, but you never know what that person has got in their pocket, their hands, whatever. … There’s consequences for your actions.”

Rams head coach Sean McVay, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and others around the NFL all applauded Wagner for his actions.

The Hill has reached out to the Santa Clara Police Department for comment.