One dead, five others stabbed on Las Vegas Strip: police

by Zach Schonfeld - 10/06/22 3:57 PM ET
(File: Getty Images)

A suspect is in custody after allegedly stabbing at least six people in front of a casino on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, police said.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said one of the six victims died, and the others were being transported to local hospitals.

The incident occurred shortly before noon local time in front of a casino in the 3100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, according to police, which includes the Wynn and Encore hotels as well as the Fashion Show Las Vegas shopping mall.

“There are road closures in the area. Citizens are advised to avoid the area,” the agency wrote on Twitter.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and the extent of the victims’ injuries is unknown.

