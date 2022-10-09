Ye’s Twitter account locked after anti-semitic post: reports

Twitter has restricted the account belonging to Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, for violating the social media platform’s policies, multiple outlets reported Sunday.

The rapper and fashion designer had returned to the social media platform on Saturday, after his Instagram account was restricted, following a two-year lapse from Twitter.

Twitter confirmed the decision, according to outlets including Bloomberg and The New York Times, apparently in response to now-deleted anti-semitic tweets.

“Going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” Ye reportedly wrote in one of the tweets, according to CNN.

“You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” he added.

Twitter did not immediately respond to The Hill’s requests for comment.

Ye’s locked Twitter account comes days after his Instagram account was restricted, also for violating the company’s policies, a Meta spokesperson confirmed to The Hill.

It’s unclear how long Ye’s restrictions on the social media platforms will last.

Several human rights organizations, including the Anti-Defamation League, condemned Ye’s tweets.

“Power. Disloyalty. Greed. Deicide. Blood. Denial. Anti-Zionism. All of these are antisemitic tropes that we break down in our #AntisemitismUncovered Guide,” the organization wrote in a Sunday statement shared with Variety.

They added, “Many of these myths have influenced [Kanye West’s] comments recently, and it’s dangerous.”