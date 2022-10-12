trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Prosecutor notes ‘major red flags’ in Adnan Syed case 

by Julia Mueller - 10/12/22 2:46 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 10/12/22 2:46 PM ET
FILE – Adnan Syed, center right, leaves the courthouse after a hearing on Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. Hae Min Lee’s brother, Young Lee, has asked the Maryland Court of Special Appeals to halt court proceedings for Syed, whose conviction in Lee’s 1999 killing was reversed by Baltimore Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn in September 2022. Now, the office of Maryland’s attorney general is supporting the brother’s appeal. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)

The Baltimore prosecutor who decided to throw out the murder case against Adnan Syed, whose case was featured in the hit podcast “Serial,” said an investigation revealed “major red flags” in the initial proceedings. 

“Our review of the case quickly turned from making a mere recommendation for release to a reinvestigation into a claim of actual innocence because there were major red flags,” said Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Wednesday.  

Syed was recently released after spending more than two decades in prison for the 1999 murder of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee.  

A Baltimore judge last month tossed out the conviction and prosecutors dropped charges Tuesday. 

A new joint investigation between prosecutors and the defense has allegedly uncovered new evidence indicating the potential involvement of two alternative suspects, as well as Brady violations, or evidence improperly withheld. 

New DNA evidence, Mosby said, excluded Syed as a suspect.  

“This was really the nail in the coffin that assured me, which is why I instructed my prosecutors to dismiss the case yesterday,” Mosby said. She would not say whether the DNA evidence implicated either of the two additional potential suspects. 

In 2014, Syed’s case became the subject of the smash-hit first season of “Serial,” a podcast that questioned whether Syed had received a fair trial. Mosby said on “Good Morning America” that she’d never listened to the series. 

Syed’s legal team and Baltimore prosecutors have been in a years-long back-and-forth about whether Syed should be granted a new trial

Mosby said she intends to formally declare Syed’s innocence.  

Tags ABC Adnan Syed Baltimore Brady violations Hae Min Lee Marilyn Mosby Marilyn Mosby Maryland prosecutor Serial

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Congress eyeing ‘NOPEC’ bill to ...
  2. Judge rules Trump must sit for ...
  3. Here’s what the White House is ...
  4. Elite public colleges slash ...
  5. Michael Cohen says he fears for his ...
  6. Texas secretary of state: Alex Jones ...
  7. Why the Supreme Court is taking on so ...
  8. PayPal just gave America an eerie ...
  9. McConnell, McCarthy public splits ...
  10. Media malfeasance: Rolling Stone ...
  11. Graham on Walker ...
  12. Biden administration is in a crisis ...
  13. White House releases Biden’s ...
  14. Mehmet Oz is clueless about the ...
  15. Nuclear moment of truth for Biden and ...
  16. Mike Lee to Romney: ‘Help me win ...
  17. ‘The Shop’ cancels Ye episode ...
  18. Nevada shows signs of growing red wave
Load more

Video

See all Video