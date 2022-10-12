DC deputy mayor exits post after alleged assault

D.C. Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice Chris Geldart has resigned after he was charged with assault and battery earlier this month.

Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) made the announcement in an unscheduled press conference on Wednesday, where she applauded Geldart’s years-long tenure in D.C.’s government in multiple roles.

“I’m saddened to say that I have accepted the resignation of Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart, but I am proud of the work that we have done together over the last eight years, and I am immensely grateful to Chris for his service to the city,” Bowser said. “Chris has been a very capable and effective public servant.”

Geldart earlier this month was accused of assaulting a man outside of a Gold’s Gym in Arlington, Va., according to police.

Geldart allegedly grabbed the man by the throat during an argument after striking the man’s car, and the deputy mayor was subsequently placed on leave.

His departure was first reported by NBC Washington.

Geldart also came under criticism after a police summary of the incident indicated he lived in Falls Church, Va., located in Washington’s suburbs.

D.C. law requires high-level officials to become city residents. The city’s records show Geldart is registered to vote at a 12th-floor apartment in Southeast D.C.

“We certainly wish Chris well — that said, we both agree that the focus should be on the big issues affecting D.C.,” Bowser said on Wednesday, touting his involvement in the city’s response to the pandemic and a blizzard in 2016.