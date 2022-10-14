trending:

Video shows Roger Stone calling Ivanka Trump an ‘abortionist b—-‘

by Maureen Breslin - 10/14/22 1:16 PM ET
Longtime Trump ally and political consultant Roger Stone is seen a newly released video calling former White House adviser Ivanka Trump, the ex-president’s daughter, an “abortionist bitch” after Trump refused to pardon Stone for a second time following the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

In the video, Stone is seen speaking on the phone, saying “f— you” and “f— you and your abortionist bitch daughter,” in anger at former President Trump’s refusal to grant Stone a second pardon.

Stone also insulted Ivanka Trump’s husband, Jared Kushner, stating that he “has an IQ of 70.”

The video was posted by Danish filmmaker Christoffer Guldbrandsen after footage from his documentary “A Storm Foretold” was subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Guldbrandsen previously said that “being with Roger Stone and people around him for nearly three years, we realized what we saw after the 2020 election and Jan. 6 was not the culmination but the beginning of an antidemocratic movement in the United States.”

In previous footage, Stone was seen discussing efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and apparently welcoming bloodshed.

“F— the voting, let’s get right to the violence,” he said.

On Thursday, during what could be its final public hearing, the committee voted unanimously to subpoena the former president to testify in its investigation.

On Friday, Trump skirted the question of whether he would testify under subpoena in a 14-page response to the Jan. 6 committee, instead doubling down on his unfounded claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

The subpoena is likely to kick off another legal battle for the former president. Others subpoenaed by the committee, including Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows, have gone to court to block their efforts.

