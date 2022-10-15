Obama says Roe v. Wade made ‘a lot of voters complacent’

Former President Obama said voters became disengaged in elections following the 1973 Supreme Court decision of Roe v. Wade.

The 50-year precedent, which granted Americans the constitutional right to abortion, was overturned this summer in a ruling from the high court. The majority opinion was penned by Justice Samuel Alito.

During a Friday appearance on Pod Save America, a podcast whose hosts include former Obama administration staffers, Obama was asked about why progressive voters can’t rely on the court system for policy.

“One of the problems with Roe was that it did make, I think, a lot of voters complacent figuring, ‘eh, do I really have to trudge over and vote in some obscure midterm election? Cuz I know that the Supreme Court is protecting me when it comes to my right to choose,’” he said.

The former president said the Supreme Court is still reflective of American politics even if it is independent and not entirely ideologically driven.

He said activists still need to do work to change “hearts and minds and attitudes” about issues because the court usually follows societal trends instead of leading.

“It’s very rare where the court gets ahead of society in a significant way. It typically reacts in response and more often when it’s gotten ahead, by the way it’s done bad things rather than good things,” Obama said.

He said the court’s rulings in Brown vs. Board of Education, which ended segregation in public schools, and Roe might be two exceptions, but those issues were still not settled after the cases were decided.

“So there’s no shortcuts here. We have to work, we have to get out, we have to vote, we have to be engaged in conversations, we have to reach into places where the majority of people don’t agree with us on these issues and we have to make a case,” he said.

Obamas comment come just weeks before the 2022 midterm elections. Democrats in particular have campaigned on abortion rights following the overturning of Roe, which has triggered a number of abortion bans throughout the United States.