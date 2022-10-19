trending:

Capitol Police detain three after reports of suspicious vehicle

by Zach Schonfeld - 10/19/22 5:02 PM ET
by Zach Schonfeld - 10/19/22 5:02 PM ET
U.S. Capitol Police are seen outside the Supreme Court on Monday, June 27, 2022 as protesters for and against abortion rights clash in front of the court in the aftermath of its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Peter Afriyie
U.S. Capitol Police are seen outside the Supreme Court.

U.S. Capitol Police on Wednesday said they had detained three people in connection with an investigation into a suspicious vehicle.

Officers responded to the suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of East Capitol Street in Northeast Washington, D.C., which is located between the Supreme Court and the Library of Congress, near the Capitol.

The agency did not provide a description of the individuals.

“We are still investigating the suspicious vehicle on the 100 block of East Capitol Street,” the agency wrote on Twitter. “Please continue to stay away from the area.”

Capitol Police blocked off roads around the Supreme Court and the Library of Congress as the investigation continues.

It is not immediately clear what officers found in the vehicle, and Capitol Police committed to later releasing additional information about the incident.

