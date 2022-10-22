trending:

Trump doubles down on threats to sue Pulitzer board at Texas rally

by Julia Shapero - 10/22/22 11:06 PM ET
Madeline Monroe/José Luis Villegas, Pool via AP

Former President Trump doubled down on threats to sue the Pulitzer Prize board on Saturday over its awards for reporting on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“Within the next two weeks, we’re suing the Pulitzer organization to have those prizes taken back,” Trump said at a rally in Robstown, Texas, where he was stumping for Republicans in the state.

The Pulitzer board in July rejected Trump’s requests to revoke the 2018 national reporting awards given to The Washington Post and The New York Times, saying its review found no reason to rescind the awards. 

Trump, who has claimed that the papers’ reporting is “totally incorrect,” suggested that he plans to sue the Pulitzer board for defamation.

“By allowing these people that got Russia, Russia, Russia wrong, they’re actually libeling me because they’re saying they got it right,” Trump said at Saturday’s rally.

The former president has previously threatened to file litigation against the Pulitzer board if it did not “do the right thing on its own.”

