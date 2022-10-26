Trump attorney: Trump should testify before Jan. 6 committee because he has “nothing to hide”

One of former President Trump’s attorneys on Tuesday said his client should comply with a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol and testify before the panel.

“I would recommend that he cooperate because, when you have nothing to hide, that’s what I always recommend,” said Alina Habba in an interview with Newsmax.

The Jan. 6 pan voted unanimously earlier this month to subpoena the former president as the panel prepares to wrap up its long-running investigation and release a much-anticipated report by the end of the year.

“He has no issue being deposed, even though the left-wing media would like to pretend that he does. He has no issue being subpoenaed and answering questions about what happened that day and he shouldn’t,” Habba said.

Habba has recently taken on a new role as a senior adviser at Trump’s MAGA, Inc., political action committee, according to Bloomberg.

“What he did was very public,” the attorney said of Trump’s actions on Jan. 6. “And it was really nothing other than to say to go out peacefully, as we know.”

The Jan. 6 committee has stressed Trump’s inaction as rioters stormed the Capitol, highlighting the period of over three hours between the start of the riot and Trump’s video telling the rioters to go home.

“President Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the mob to go home. He chose not to act,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) during a public hearing of the committee earlier this year.

After voting to issue the subpoena, the panel formally put forth the summons last week.