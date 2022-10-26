trending:

Famed Augusta National Golf Club swept up in DOJ antitrust probe: report

by Julia Shapero - 10/26/22 9:50 PM ET
Spectators leave Augusta National Golf Course after a weather warning was issued during a practice round at the Masters golf tournament on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating the famed Augusta National Golf Club as part of its antitrust probe into the world of professional golf, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday

The probe, which initially appeared only to target the PGA Tour, has expanded to include the host of the iconic Masters Tournament, which has reportedly produced documents for the Justice Department, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The United States Golf Association, the U.S. governing body of the sport, is also being investigated and said it plans to fully comply with any requests, per the Wall Street Journal.

The Wall Street Journal first reported in July that the DOJ had launched an investigation into the PGA Tour over allegations of anticompetitive behavior in the face of the upstart LIV Golf tour. 

The PGA Tour, which does not allow its players to compete in other televised golf tournaments without its permission, has banned and fined players that have decided to join the Saudi-backed league.

Phil Mickelson and several other players who have defected to LIV Golf filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour in August, accusing the tour of being an “entrenched monopolist with a vice-grip on professional golf.”

The DOJ did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Augusta National told The Hill no one was available to comment.

