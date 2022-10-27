Police say family tried to take gun from St. Louis shooting suspect 

The family of the gunman who shot and killed two people at a St. Louis school had tried to have a gun confiscated from him, according to St. Louis police.

Orlando Harris, who was armed with an AR-15–style rifle, killed teacher Jean Kuczka and 15-year-old student Alexandria Bell at the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in Missouri on Monday. Four other students were injured in the shooting.

Harris was killed by police responding to the scene and was found with about 600 rounds of ammunition.

The 19-year-old’s relatives had been concerned about his mental health before the incident.

St. Louis Police Chief Michael Sack said at a press conference Wednesday that the gunman specifically targeted the school after he experienced “a disconnect between him and what he felt was the school community” and felt “isolated and alone.”

Sack revealed that the gunman left behind a note calling his situation the “perfect storm for a mass shooter,” with no friends, family or girlfriend. He had graduated from the school last year.

Harris’s family reportedly monitored his mail and tracked his interactions with others as they watched out for concerning behavior.

The family had Harris committed more than once, police said, and had asked officers to intervene when they found a gun in his room. When asked at the press conference Wednesday if it was the same gun used in the shooting, Sack responded, “I believe so.”

The St. Louis incident is the latest school shooting of dozens this year alone, spurring discussions of gun control and reforms.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.