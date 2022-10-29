Trump silent on Paul Pelosi attack

Former President Trump has remained silent on the recent attack of Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), even as fellow members of the Republican Party have condemned the assault.

Trump posted frequently on his own social media platform Truth Social over the last 24 hours, but did not acknowledge Friday’s attack that sent Paul Pelosi to the hospital.

A man broke into the couple’s home in San Francisco early on Friday morning, apparently looking for the House Speaker, who was in Washington, D.C., at the time. The intruder then violently assaulted Paul Pelosi with a hammer.

A spokesperson for the speaker, Drew Hamill, said that her husband was admitted to Zuckerberg San Fransisco General Hospital. He underwent surgery for a skull fracture and injuries to his right arm and hands from the assault. Hamill added that he is expected to make a full recovery.

On Friday, Trump posted on Truth Social about his endorsements and upcoming rallies for the midterm elections, Brazil’s elections, the Mar-a-Lago case over classified documents and the death of singer Jerry Lee Lewis. However, he never mentioned the attack on Paul Pelosi.

Other leading Republicans voiced their concern for Paul Pelosi and condemned the violence and intrusion.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said he was “horrified and disgusted” by the news, while former Vice President Mike Pence called it an “outrage.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has yet to publicly condemn the event, but said a spokesperson said in a statement to The Hill on Friday that he had reached out to the speaker to “check in on Paul” and is praying for his recovery.

The Hill has reached out to Trump for comment.