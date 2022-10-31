Rikers Island corrections officer seriously injured in stabbing by inmate: union official

An inmate at New York City’s Rikers Island stabbed a corrections officer roughly 15 times on Monday, the city corrections officers’ union said.

Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association President Benny Boscio said he visited the officer, who is conscious and undergoing tests, in the hospital alongside NYC Mayor Eric Adams and Department of Correction commissioner Louis Molina.

“Earlier today, while working in the protective custody unit at the Anna M. Kross Center, one of our Correction Officers was brutally stabbed in the back of his head approximately 15 times by an inmate,” Boscio said in a statement.

The officer was 28 years old, The New York Times reported.

The incident occurred at roughly 4:45 p.m., and the officer is in stable condition, Molina said in a statement to The Hill.

“This was an unprovoked heinous and callous attack on one of our dedicated officers, who was simply doing their job,” said Molina. “We will not tolerate any assaults on our Members of Service who show up to work each day to keep our jails safe. We are rearresting the individual who committed this deplorable attack. We are praying for this officer to make a speedy recovery.”

The attack against a Rikers Island employee is far from the first, and the facility has faced staffing challenges and overcrowding.

The rate of assaults on corrections staff fell to 15.8 per 1,000 detainees in the last fiscal year from 19.6 the year prior, according to a report produced by Adams’s office.

Monday’s reported stabbing came the same day as multiple outlets reported the 18th inmate death at Rikers Island this year.

The facility also faces a threat of a federal court takeover, The New York Times reported.