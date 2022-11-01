trending:

Former GOP spokesman denounces ‘toxic rhetoric’

by Jared Gans - 11/01/22 9:58 AM ET
pelosi house assault
A police car blocks the street below the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi in San Francisco, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Paul Pelosi, was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer who broke into their San Francisco home early Friday, according to people familiar with the investigation. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

A former GOP spokesman denounced the “toxic rhetoric” of the political landscape in the aftermath of the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). 

Doug Heye, who served as communications director for the Republican National Committee, said in an op-ed published in The Washington Post on Monday that rhetoric can manifest into actions, even unintentionally, and political emotions are “hotter” than ever before. 

“Collectively, we have to lower the temperature. People keep getting hurt. We’re very lucky no one has been killed — and I worry I need to emphasize ‘yet,’” he said. 

Heye said the “original sin” began with his own party, with many Republicans vilifying former President Obama’s personal characteristics. He pointed to Obama’s religion being questioned, jokes about his African heritage and racist cartoons being made as examples. 

He said former President Trump’s campaign message was “essentially yelling ‘fire’ in a crowded political theatre” and his rhetoric, which included urging supporters to “knock the crap” out of protesters, made the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection inevitable. 

“It should remain an indelible stain on the soul of a party that continues to support Trump, whether out of opportunity or fear,” Heye said. 

He said Democrats share some blame too, as toxic rhetoric led a supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) to open fire at a congressional baseball practice in 2017, injuring House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) and others. 

He also pointed to the arrest of a man with a gun outside Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home this summer, after Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said of Kavanaugh in 2020 before the court heard an abortion case, “You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price.” 

Heye said Schumer was not calling for supporters to attack Kavanaugh. 

“But what we say is often not what people hear and everyone in political life has a duty to do better,” he said. “This includes journalists and outlets looking to point fingers and gin up outrage.” 

A man broke into the Pelosis’ house early Friday morning and assaulted Paul Pelosi, causing severe injuries to his arm and hand. He also underwent surgery for a skull fracture. 

The man, who reportedly was saying “Where is Nancy?” while in the house, has been charged with various federal and state crimes, including assault, attempted kidnapping and attempted murder. 

Politicians on both sides of the aisle have condemned the attack, but some have either remained mostly silent or made light of the attack. 

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) faced criticism after saying at a rally that “there’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re going to send her back to be with him in California,” referring to the House Speaker. 

Donald Trump Jr. mocked the attack on Twitter, retweeting a photo of a hammer that was captioned, “Got my Paul Pelosi Halloween costumer ready.”

