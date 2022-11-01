Trump says Ye made ‘rough statements’ about Jews

Former President Trump acknowledged in a new interview on Tuesday that Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, made “rough statements” about Jews, following a bout of antisemitic posts and remarks from the rapper.

“He made some statements, rough statements, on Jewish [people],” Trump said in an interview with Chris Stigall.

In recent weeks, Ye has repeatedly espoused antisemitic rhetoric and conspiracy theories. The celebrity had his Instagram account restricted last month for suggesting that rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs was controlled by Jewish people.

Days later, Ye lost access to his Twitter account for saying that he was “going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.” The rapper also advanced several antisemitic conspiracy theories in unaired portions of his recent sit-down interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

“I prefer my kids knew Hanukkah than Kwanzaa. At least it would come with some financial engineering,” Ye said, referencing the antisemitic conspiracy theory that Jews control financial institutions.

Several companies — including Adidas, Gap, CAA, Balenciaga, MRC Entertainment, TJ Maxx and Footlocker — ended partnerships with Ye over his comments. The rapper claimed he lost $2 billion in one day.

However, Trump also suggested in Tuesday’s interview that Ye was being targeted for his support of the former president. Trump previously praised the rapper’s interview with Carlson, saying, “He was really nice to me.”

“So then you ask, well, would it have been the same thing if he didn’t say all those good things about Trump? You know, you just don’t know,” Trump said.

The former president has himself faced backlash recently over a tweet that many perceived as antisemitic.

“No President has done more for Israel than I have. Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S.,” Trump said in the tweet.

“U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel — Before it is too late!” he added.