Biden’s daughter on probe into Hunter: ‘They’re not going to find anything’

President Biden’s daughter, Ashley Biden, said at a question-and-answer event last week that she does not believe federal prosecutors will find proof of wrongdoing involving her brother, Hunter Biden.

“They’re not going to find anything,” Ashley Biden, who is the daughter of the president and first lady, said at an invitation-only event last week, according to CNN. “They’re just trying to do whatever they can.”

Ashley Biden reportedly said at the event that she jokes with her brother that he “impeached Donald Trump, basically,” a reference to the first impeachment of the former president over his push for Ukraine to investigate the Bidens over their business dealings.

The Washington Post first reported last month that federal agents believe there is enough evidence to charge Hunter Biden over a false answer on his application for a gun in 2018, as well as tax crimes.

The decision of whether to charge Hunter Biden ultimately lies with U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who is a holdover from the Trump administration.

The president has repeatedly said he is proud of his son for overcoming his addiction issues, and he has been adamant that he would not interfere in any Justice Department investigation.

In a CNN interview last month, President Biden downplayed the seriousness of the allegations against Hunter Biden.

“I have great confidence in my son,” Biden said. “I love him and he’s on the straight and narrow, and he has been for a couple years now. And I’m just so proud of him.”