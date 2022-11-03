LA county reaches $8M settlement with family of teen fatally shot in the back by police

Los Angeles County has reached an $8 million settlement with the family of a teenager who was fatally shot by police, attorneys for the family announced on Tuesday.

Eighteen-year-old Andrés Guardado was shot five times in the back by a Los Angeles county deputy while running from police in June 2020, after he allegedly displayed a handgun. Deputy Miguel Vega claimed he fired at the teenager when he reached for the gun.

The County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Tuesday’s settlement, which resolved a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Guardado’s parents, Elisa and Cristobal Guardado, in September 2020.

“It is difficult to imagine anything worse than losing one’s child, yet Elisa and Cristobal remain hopeful that Andrés’ death will not have been in vain – that somehow through this tragedy, their loss can spark change in a department that is in such great need of change,” the Guardados’ attorney Nicholas Yoka said in a statement.

The Guardados’ attorneys noted that they are still waiting on the results of an investigation by the FBI and Los Angeles District Attorney’s office into their son’s death.

“Peace and justice will only come when the current investigations are completed, and Deputy Miguel Vega is held criminally responsible for Andrés’ death,” Cristobal Guardado said in a statement.