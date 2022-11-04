trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Prosecutors focus on Trump declassification claims in Kash Patel testimony: report

by Julia Shapero - 11/04/22 10:06 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 11/04/22 10:06 AM ET
Kash Patel, former Trump aide, at a rally in Minden, Nev., Friday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas, Pool)

Federal prosecutors questioned former Trump aide Kash Patel on Thursday about his previous claims that former President Trump had declassified documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago, The Washington Post reported.

Patel appeared for the second time in a month before a federal grand jury probing Trump’s handling of classified documents, after the Department of Justice (DOJ) agreed on Wednesday to grant him immunity for any information he provided.

The former Trump aide was also asked about how and why the former president took classified records with him to Mar-a-Lago, according to the Post.

Patel previously said in media interviews that he had witnessed Trump issue declassification orders near the end of his presidency, particularly on the FBI’s investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. 

His comments mirror the former president’s own claims that the more than 300 classified documents recovered from his Florida home in the last year had already been declassified. However, Trump’s lawyers have stopped short of making such assertions in court filings and resisted a request to elaborate on claims that the former president could have declassified the documents.

Patel initially appeared before the grand jury last month but refused to answer any questions, instead opting to invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. After a federal judge ruled that the DOJ could not force Patel to testify without a grant of immunity, the Justice Department agreed to such a grant, allowing for Patel’s testimony on Thursday.

Tags classified documents declassification claims Donald Trump FBI search of Mar-a-Lago Kash Patel Kash Patel

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Manchin calls for deal on Social ...
  2. Russian flag comes down in ...
  3. Five things to know about daylight ...
  4. Joe Biden wastes his prime-time moment
  5. House Judiciary GOP charts course for ...
  6. Cook Political Report shifts Senate ...
  7. Trump signals 2024 announcement could ...
  8. Optimistic Democrats insist the polls ...
  9. Millions of Americans could receive ...
  10. Biden says 16M student debt relief ...
  11. Oz passes Fetterman for first time ...
  12. Biden says ‘we’re gonna free ...
  13. Proud Boys ‘came to fight’ at ...
  14. Midterm spending projected to near ...
  15. Court ends Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ...
  16. Toxic ‘forever chemicals’ found ...
  17. Which will happen first — a Trump ...
  18. Alleged Pelosi attacker was in US ...
Load more

Video

See all Video