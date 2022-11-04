trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Trump celebrates acquittal of ally Tom Barrack as setback for ‘radical left’

by Julia Shapero - 11/04/22 4:20 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 11/04/22 4:20 PM ET
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Former President Trump celebrated the acquittal of his longtime friend Tom Barrack on Friday, calling it a setback for the “radical left.”

Barrack, who had been charged with acting as an unregistered lobbyist for the United Arab Emirates, was found not guilty on all counts by a jury on Friday, alongside his former employee Matthew Grimes.

“Great news for our Country, Freedom, and Democracy in that businessman Tom Barrack, who should have never been charged or tried, was just acquitted of all charges,” Trump said in a statement, adding, “The upcoming Election is very big, but these acquittals of two innocent men greatly set the Radical Left back.”

Barrack was accused of using his influence on the Trump campaign and in the Trump White House to further Emirati interests. The billionaire investor was also charged with obstruction of justice and making false statements to federal agents.

Trump also used the moment to call for the release of two members of a right-wing conspiracy group that were jailed for contempt of court this week, as well as rioters who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Tags Donald Trump foreign lobbying lobbying Matthew Grimes Tom Barrack Tom Barrack United Arab Emirates

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Marjorie Taylor Greene at rally: Paul ...
  2. Manchin calls for deal on Social ...
  3. Trump signals 2024 announcement could ...
  4. Proud Boys ‘came to fight’ at ...
  5. Barrett again denies emergency bid to ...
  6. Former NBA star Dwyane Wade blasts ...
  7. A mother’s harrowing RSV story ends ...
  8. Russian flag comes down in ...
  9. Five things to know about daylight ...
  10. Cook Political Report shifts Senate ...
  11. House Judiciary GOP charts course for ...
  12. Millions of Americans could receive ...
  13. Why is there a push to end Daylight ...
  14. How a third-party candidate dropping ...
  15. Oz passes Fetterman for first time ...
  16. Why you may soon have to pay for that ...
  17. Court ends Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ...
  18. MSNBC parts ways with Tiffany Cross
Load more

Video

See all Video