Singer and reality TV star Aaron Carter dead at 34

by Julia Shapero - 11/05/22 5:29 PM ET
Singer and reality television star Aaron Carter died Saturday at the age of 34, multiple outlets reported.

Carter, the younger brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, was found dead at his home in Lancaster, Calif., according to TMZ. The tabloid was the first to report Carter’s death, which was later confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a 911 call claiming someone had drowned at a Lancaster address Saturday morning when officials found Carter’s body, according to KTLA.

Carter began his career opening for his brother’s boy band during their 1997 tour, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Carter released his self-titled debut album that same year at just 9 years old. 

His second album, which featured a popular cover of “I Want Candy,” went triple platinum. Carter opened again for the Backstreet Boys, as well as for Britney Spears on her “Oops!… I Did It Again” tour, following the release of the album, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Carter also dabbled in television, with roles in “Lizzie McGuire” and “7th Heaven” and a reality series called “House of Carters” with several of his siblings.

The former child star had previously battled addiction, entering rehabilitation for the fifth time in September of this year, according to the Los Angeles Times.

