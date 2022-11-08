Trump calls Pelosi an ‘animal’ for impeaching him

Former President Trump late Monday called Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) an “animal” for voting to impeach him twice.

Trump made the comment at a rally in Dayton, Ohio while criticizing Democrats’ immigration policies and a crime committed by a member of the MS-13 gang, whom he also called an animal.

“Of course, I think she’s an animal too, you want to know the truth,” Trump said. “They’ll say, ‘Oh what a horrible thing he said about Nancy’ — she impeached me twice for nothing.”

He also denounced “what she does to this country” and the “turmoil” it has caused.

Trump was impeached twice by the House during his presidency, first in 2019 following an investigation into whether he threatened to end U.S. aid to Ukraine unless the country began an investigation into President Biden and his son and second in 2021 over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Votes in the Senate to convict him fell short in both instances.

Trump’s latest remarks come two weeks after Pelosi’s husband, Paul, was seriously injured when a man broke into their house in San Francisco and struck him with a hammer. Paul Pelosi was hospitalized with a skull fracture and injuries to his arm and hand.

The man allegedly asked, “Where is Nancy?” when he confronted Paul Pelosi and intended to hold her and ask her questions, according to law enforcement officials.

Members of both parties, including Trump, have condemned the attack, but some Republicans faced criticism in its aftermath for making light of or mocking it, including Donald Trump Jr.

Former President Trump called the attack a “terrible thing” in an interview late last month.

Nancy Pelosi said in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Monday that the attack on her husband will affect her decision on whether to retire from Congress if Democrats lose control of the House in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Trump also teased a “very big announcement” toward the end of his rally, which he said will happen on Nov. 15 at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida. He has repeatedly hinted at plans to make another run for the White House and was expected to announce it soon after Tuesday’s midterm elections.