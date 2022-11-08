trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Biden approval rating slips to 39 percent in new survey

by Jared Gans - 11/08/22 8:30 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 11/08/22 8:30 AM ET
President Biden
Greg Nash
President Biden speaks during a rally for Maryland Democratic candidate for Governor Wes Moore at Bowie State University in Bowie, Md., on Monday, November 7, 2022.

President Biden’s approval rating slipped to 39 percent, according to a new poll, as his party seeks to hold on to power in Congress in Tuesday’s midterm elections. 

The Reuters-Ipsos survey released late Monday found that the president’s approval rating dropped 1 point compared to polls conducted in mid-October and last week. 

Democrats are seeking to avoid a historical trend that typically sees the president’s party lose seats in Congress during the midterm elections, but Republicans appear poised to retake the majority in the House. The race for control of the Senate is highly competitive, and a few key races will likely determine which party wins the majority. 

Biden has largely avoided campaigning in many key races amid his low approval numbers and has instead kept to more solidly Democratic states like Maryland and New York. 

The new Reuters poll found a third of respondents chose the economy as the biggest problem facing the country, more than any other issue. About one in 10 selected crime, while about one in 15 said national abortion rights. 

Democrats have tried to emphasize abortion rights and threats to democracy as key issues for the midterms, but polls consistently showed voters listing the economy as the most important issue as high inflation lingered. 

The new poll was conducted over a two-day period among 1,004 adults. The credibility interval was 4 points.

Tags approval rating Biden economic concerns Joe Biden Reuters-Ipsos poll

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Powerball: The winning numbers for ...
  2. Here’s why Powerball numbers ...
  3. Wholesale used car prices plummet as ...
  4. Chatter grows over potential Rick ...
  5. Annuity or lump sum? Calculating how ...
  6. Here’s where the polls stand in ...
  7. Be aware: These IRS tax breaks are ...
  8. Jackson issues first Supreme Court ...
  9. Not sure how to play ...
  10. Can you increase your odds of winning ...
  11. Can you buy Powerball tickets online? ...
  12. Expected Trump indictment looms over ...
  13. Pelosi says retirement decision ...
  14. Powerball jackpot: Here’s where the ...
  15. Powerball winning numbers finally ...
  16. Nikki Haley says Warnock should be ...
  17. Manchin’s call for Social Security, ...
  18. Sabato’s Crystal Ball predicts GOP ...
Load more

Video

See all Video