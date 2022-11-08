Trump says he won’t get enough credit for GOP victories

Former President Trump in an Election Day interview said that if the candidates he has endorsed win their races in the midterms, then he should get “all of the credit,” although he believes he will see “very little.”

When asked how much he believes candidates’ victories or losses should be credited to him, Trump told NewsNation’s Markie Martin, “Well, I think if they win, I should get all the credit, and if they lose, I should not be blamed at all. OK, but it’ll probably be just the opposite.”

However, Trump added that he believes the results will show his endorsements win.

“When they win, [and] I think they’re going to do very well, I’ll probably be given very little credit even though in many cases I told people to run, and they ran, and they turned out to be very good candidates,” he said.

“But usually what would happen is when they do well, I won’t be given any credit, and if they do badly, they will blame everything on me. So I’m prepared for anything, but we’ll defend ourselves,” the former president added.

Trump has endorsed more than 330 candidates this election cycle and had a strong track record of successful endorsements in GOP primaries.

Trump’s team has previously asserted that his endorsement has helped propel Republicans to larger victories.

“The power of President Trump’s endorsement hasn’t just resulted in massive wins for Republicans across the nation, it also has meant bigger margins of victory and an ever-growing movement for the future,” spokesman Taylor Budowich said in a statement to The Hill.

“Every candidate who earns the endorsement of President Trump benefits tremendously and has been gracious in their appreciation for his support,” Budowich added.

However, some of Trump’s chosen nominees, such as Georgia Senate hopeful Herschel Walker, have faced doubts about their chances of success in the general election.

“I think there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate. Senate races are just different — they’re statewide, candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said in August.

