Virginia Giuffre ends Epstein-related suit against Dershowitz, says she may have made a mistake

by Julia Shapero - 11/08/22 5:50 PM ET
Bonnie Cash

Virginia Giuffre, a victim of Jeffrey Epstein, settled a lawsuit against law professor Alan Dershowitz on Tuesday, saying she may have been mistaken in her allegations that Epstein trafficked her to Dershowitz.

“I have long believed that I was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein to Alan Dershowitz,” Giuffre said in a statement provided by her lawyer. “However, I was very young at the time, it was a very stressful and traumatic environment, and Mr. Dershowitz has from the beginning consistently denied these allegations.”

“I now recognize that I may have made a mistake in identifying Mr. Dershowitz,” she added. “This litigation has been very stressful and burdensome for me and my family, and we believe it is time to bring it to an end and move on with our lives.” 

Giuffre filed a defamation lawsuit against Dershowitz in April 2019, alleging that Epstein’s longtime friend and attorney was “a participant in sex trafficking, including as one of the men to whom Epstein lent out [Giuffre] for sex.”

Dershowitz commended Giuffre in a statement on Tuesday for “her courage” to admit that she may have been mistaken.

“She has suffered much at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein, and I commend her work combatting the evil of sex trafficking,” Dershowitz said.

