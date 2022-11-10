George W. Bush to hold public event with Zelensky

Former President George W. Bush will hold a public conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky next week, the Bush Institute announced on Thursday.

The conversation is part of the Bush Institute’s conference on the “Struggle for Freedom” on Nov. 16, where Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen will also provide virtual remarks.

The event organizers plan to discuss threats to freedom around the world, particularly noting Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine and concerns about a potential attack on Taiwan by China.

The Republican former president’s discussion with Zelensky — a prominent display of support for Ukraine — comes as some Republicans in the House have signaled that they plan to pull back on funding to Ukraine if they retake the lower chamber in the midterm elections.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who is vying to become Speaker, warned last month that a GOP majority would not write a “blank check” to Ukraine.

“I think people are gonna be sitting in a recession and they’re not going to write a blank check to Ukraine,” McCarthy said. “They just won’t do it.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) doubled down on this rhetoric last week, promising that “not another penny will go to Ukraine” under Republican leadership in Congress.

However, other prominent Republicans in Congress have pushed back on these calls to reign in Ukraine spending. Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) voiced support for Ukraine on Sunday, following Greene’s remarks.

“I think we have to continue to do everything we can to support Ukraine, who wants to defend its freedom and stop Russia from continuing to expand,” Scott said.