trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Feminist organizations voice support for Amber Heard after months of silence

by Julia Mueller - 11/16/22 11:22 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 11/16/22 11:22 AM ET
This combination of photos shows actor Johnny Depp testifying at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., on April 21, 2022, left, and actor Amber Heard testifying in the same courtroom on May 26, 2022. The judge in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial made a jury’s award official Friday with a written order for Heard to pay Depp $10.35 million for damaging his reputation by describing herself as a domestic abuse victim in an op-ed piece she wrote. (AP Photo)

A group of more than 130 feminist individuals and organizations has penned an open letter in support of Amber Heard, who was sued by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, after she published an op-ed discussing domestic abuse. 

“The vilification of Ms. Heard and ongoing online harassment of her and those who have voiced support for her have been unprecedented in both vitriol and scale. Much of this harassment was fueled by disinformation, misogyny, biphobia, and a monetized social media environment where a woman’s allegations of domestic violence and sexual assault were mocked for entertainment,” the letter reads

In the letter, organizations including the Women’s March Foundation, the National Women’s Law Center and the National Organization for Women and individuals like Gloria Steinem condemn “the public shaming” of Heard during and after the lawsuit.

A jury earlier this year sided with Depp, finding that the 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which Heard identified herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse” but didn’t mention Depp by name, ruined his career. Depp was awarded $15 million in damages, and Heard was awarded $2 million as part of a countersuit. 

The high-profile case garnered significant social media attention, and Heard has spoken out about being targeted with “hate and vitriol” surrounding the case. 

The feminist groups and individuals say the Depp v. Heard verdict indicates “a fundamental misunderstanding of intimate partner and sexual violence and how survivors respond to it.”

“The damaging consequences of the spread of this misinformation are incalculable. We have grave concerns about the rising misuse of defamation suits to threaten and silence survivors,” the letter continues.

NBC News first reported on the letter.

Tags Amber Heard Johnny Depp Johnny Depp

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP acrimony spills over at heated ...
  2. Election deniers seize on Lake loss ...
  3. Democrats fire back as Trump ...
  4. National Review on Trump in ...
  5. Fox News briefly cuts away from Trump ...
  6. Justin Amash offers to serve as ...
  7. Senate on verge of history with ...
  8. Kevin Costner says it’s ‘OK’ if ...
  9. Trump 2024 bid won’t deter DOJ amid ...
  10. Watch: Trump announces 2024 run for ...
  11. Boebert holds edge as House race ...
  12. House Democrat eyes legislation to ...
  13. Mormon church announces support for ...
  14. Scott accuses NRSC predecessor of ...
  15. The Hill’s 12:30 Report — GOP ...
  16. Trump jumps into 2024 race with GOP ...
  17. Why Alaska’s House race still ...
  18. Ranking the Democrats who could run ...
Load more

Video

See all Video