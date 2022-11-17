trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Djokovic gets visa for Australian Open one year after deportation over COVID-19 vaccination stance

by Julia Shapero - 11/17/22 3:21 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 11/17/22 3:21 PM ET
Serbian Novak Djokovic kisses the Wimbledon trophy
Hugo Philpott/UPI Photo
Serbian Novak Djokovic kisses the Wimbledon trophy after victory in the men’s final match against Australian Nick Kyrgios on day 14 of the 2022 Wimbledon championships in London on July 10. Hugo Philpott/UPI Photo

Tennis player Novak Djokovic has received a visa to compete in the Australian Open in January, following his high-profile deportation last year over his stance on COVID-19 vaccinations.

The 21-time Grand Slam singles champion was not vaccinated against COVID-19 when he arrived in Australia last January, leading Canberra to revoke his visa and ban him from entering the country for three years.

Travelers at the time were required to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine to enter the country, a rule that has since been lifted.

Australian Immigration Minister Andrew Giles announced he was reversing Djokovic’s visa ban on Thursday, noting that the grounds for revoking the tennis star’s visa no longer exist.

“I was very happy to receive the news yesterday,” Djokovic said, according to The Associated Press. “It was a relief, obviously, knowing what I and the people closest to me in my life have been through this year with what happened in Australia and post-Australia.”

Djokovic has won the Australian Open nine times, including the last three times he participated in the competition. Next year’s Australian Open will run from Jan. 16 to Jan. 29 in Melbourne.

Tags Australia Australian Open COVID-19 COVID-19 vaccines Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic Sports tennis

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Kari Lake declines to concede, says she’s assembling legal team
  2. End of an era: Pelosi steps down as House Democratic leader
  3. Judge strikes down higher education portions of DeSantis’s ‘Stop WOKE Act’
  4. Warnock: Walker ‘crossed a line’ with attacks against family
  5. House Democrat eyes legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th Amendment
  6. Hoyer, Clyburn to step out of leadership roles, clearing way for Jeffries
  7. Trump enthusiasm fading fast for House GOP
  8. Jan. 6 panel hits back at Pence over new interview
  9. These 12 GOP senators voted for same-sex marriage bill
  10. Court awards $6 billion in student loan relief to borrowers
  11. Paul to serve as top Republican on Senate oversight committee 
  12. Biden is planning a new digital currency. Here’s why you should be very ...
  13. TSA officers find ‘artfully concealed’ knife in traveler’s laptop
  14. Megyn Kelly says she fell asleep during Trump announcement
  15. Senate passes marijuana medication bill
  16. GOP acrimony spills over at heated Senate lunch
  17. Astronomer accused of posting ‘intimate’ image of meteor gets Twitter ...
  18. Texas Democrats ask feds to ‘intervene’ against Greg Abbott’s ...
Load more

Video

See all Video