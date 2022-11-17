Djokovic gets visa for Australian Open one year after deportation over COVID-19 vaccination stance

Tennis player Novak Djokovic has received a visa to compete in the Australian Open in January, following his high-profile deportation last year over his stance on COVID-19 vaccinations.

The 21-time Grand Slam singles champion was not vaccinated against COVID-19 when he arrived in Australia last January, leading Canberra to revoke his visa and ban him from entering the country for three years.

Travelers at the time were required to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine to enter the country, a rule that has since been lifted.

Australian Immigration Minister Andrew Giles announced he was reversing Djokovic’s visa ban on Thursday, noting that the grounds for revoking the tennis star’s visa no longer exist.

“I was very happy to receive the news yesterday,” Djokovic said, according to The Associated Press. “It was a relief, obviously, knowing what I and the people closest to me in my life have been through this year with what happened in Australia and post-Australia.”

Djokovic has won the Australian Open nine times, including the last three times he participated in the competition. Next year’s Australian Open will run from Jan. 16 to Jan. 29 in Melbourne.