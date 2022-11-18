trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Beer to be banned at World Cup stadiums

by Julia Shapero - 11/18/22 10:48 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 11/18/22 10:48 AM ET
FILE – In this Thursday, March 5, 2015, file photo, Budweiser beer cans are seen at a concession stand at McKechnie Field in Bradenton, Fla. World Cup organizers reportedly have made another late change in alcohol policy only two days before games start in Qatar by banning beer sales at the eight soccer stadiums in and around Doha. Media reports say Qatari authorities are pressing FIFA to ban all sales of long-time World Cup beer sponsor Budweiser at the eight venues. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Beer will not be permitted at World Cup stadiums in Qatar, the tournament’s organizer announced on Friday.

“Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from Qatar’s FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters,” FIFA, the international soccer governing body, said in a statement.

FIFA has attempted to walk a fine line in this year’s World Cup, respecting the requests of its conservative Muslim host nation while also maintaining commitments to sponsors and staying true to the character of the typically beer-filled event.

Friday’s decision puts FIFA in a difficult position with one of its major sponsors: Budweiser. However, FIFA noted that Bud Zero, Budweiser’s nonalcoholic beverage, will continue to be available at World Cup stadiums.

The announcement comes just two days before the World Cup is set to get underway, adding to the controversy that has already mired the major world sporting event. 

Qatar has faced backlash over its treatment of migrant workers, particularly those who were employed to help construct infrastructure for the World Cup, as well as over its policies toward the LGBTQ community.

Tags Budweiser FIFA Qatar soccer Sports World Cup

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell-Graham tensions boil over
  2. Boebert lead narrows, recount likely
  3. Here’s where three criminal probes stand as Trump enters 2024 race
  4. Kari Lake declines to concede, says she’s assembling legal team
  5. Fox News briefly cuts away from Trump 2024 presidential announcement ...
  6. ​​Warnock releases ad hitting Walker over Trump endorsement
  7. Trump vs. DeSantis: How the two GOP heavyweights match up
  8. GOP turns focus to Hunter Biden business dealings after winning House
  9. Five takeaways as the Pelosi era ends
  10. Warnock: Walker ‘crossed a line’ with attacks against family
  11. McConnell congratulates Pelosi on ‘historic tenure’ and ‘path-breaking ...
  12. End of an era: Pelosi steps down as House Democratic leader
  13. Court awards $6 billion in student loan relief to borrowers
  14. Jeffries announces bid for House Democratic leader
  15. TSA officers find ‘artfully concealed’ knife in traveler’s laptop
  16. Senate passes marijuana medication bill
  17. Kyle Rittenhouse meets with House GOP members
  18. Clark launches bid to be Democratic whip
Load more

Video

See all Video