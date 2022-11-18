Beer to be banned at World Cup stadiums

Beer will not be permitted at World Cup stadiums in Qatar, the tournament’s organizer announced on Friday.

“Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from Qatar’s FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters,” FIFA, the international soccer governing body, said in a statement.

FIFA has attempted to walk a fine line in this year’s World Cup, respecting the requests of its conservative Muslim host nation while also maintaining commitments to sponsors and staying true to the character of the typically beer-filled event.

Friday’s decision puts FIFA in a difficult position with one of its major sponsors: Budweiser. However, FIFA noted that Bud Zero, Budweiser’s nonalcoholic beverage, will continue to be available at World Cup stadiums.

The announcement comes just two days before the World Cup is set to get underway, adding to the controversy that has already mired the major world sporting event.

Qatar has faced backlash over its treatment of migrant workers, particularly those who were employed to help construct infrastructure for the World Cup, as well as over its policies toward the LGBTQ community.