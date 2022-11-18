trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

DOJ investigating Ticketmaster owner: report

by Julia Shapero - 11/18/22 4:19 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 11/18/22 4:19 PM ET
Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event on day two of the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Toronto. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has opened an investigation into Live Nation Entertainment, the owner of Ticketmaster, according to The New York Times.

The investigation predates Ticketmaster’s disastrous attempt this week to sell tickets to Taylor Swift’s latest tour, with the DOJ’s antitrust division contacting music venues and players about Live Nation over the last few months, the Times reported.

The DOJ is reportedly investigating whether the company has a monopoly on the market.

Ticketmaster faced well-publicized backlash earlier this week after its site crashed as Swift fans participated in a pre-sale for tickets to her “Eras Tour,” the singer’s first since 2018. The ticketing company was forced to delay other pre-sales and eventually canceled the public sale for the tour.

Several lawmakers responded with calls to break up Ticketmaster and Live Nation, whose merger was approved in 2010 over pushback from Congress and the industry.

“Daily reminder that Ticketmaster is a monopoly, [its] merger with LiveNation should never have been approved, and they need to be [reined] in. Break them up,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Live Nation’s CEO Michael Rapino defended the company over the botched sale, blaming the massive demand for the Swift tickets.

“There’s no nice way to tell 10 million Swifties, ‘There’s no tickets,’” Rapino said. “We invited a million and a half on that day to come and buy those tickets, but it’s kind of like having a party. Everybody crashed that door at the same time with 3.5 billion requests.”

The DOJ and Live Nation did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Tags Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez antitrust Department of Justice Live Nation Michael Rapino Taylor Swift Ticketmaster

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrat Adam Frisch concedes to Lauren Boebert in nail biter House race
  2. McConnell-Graham tensions boil over
  3. Trump explodes at special counsel appointment: ‘I am not going to partake in ...
  4. Attorney General Garland names special counsel in Trump probes
  5. Alabama fails to complete lethal injection for 3rd time
  6. Popular ‘anti-aging’ supplement may lead to brain cancer, study says
  7. Kari Lake declines to concede, says she’s assembling legal team
  8. Here’s how much homebuyers could save after mortgage rates tumble
  9. As Russia’s war fails, domestic turmoil is intensifying
  10. Here’s where three criminal probes stand as Trump enters 2024 race
  11. Five takeaways as the Pelosi era ends
  12. Court awards $6 billion in student loan relief to borrowers
  13. McConnell congratulates Pelosi on ‘historic tenure’ and ‘path-breaking ...
  14. GOP turns focus to Hunter Biden business dealings after winning House
  15. Trump vs. DeSantis: How the two GOP heavyweights match up
  16. Who is Special Counsel Jack Smith?
  17. Warnock: Walker ‘crossed a line’ with attacks against family
  18. Boebert lead narrows, recount likely
Load more

Video

See all Video