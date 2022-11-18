trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Moscow, Idaho, police release map of homicide victims’ movements looking for leads

by Julia Shapero - 11/18/22 6:09 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 11/18/22 6:09 PM ET
Boise State University students, along with people who knew the four University of Idaho students who were found killed in Moscow, Idaho, days earlier, pay their respects at a vigil held in front of a statue on the Boise State campus, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. Autopsies performed on the four students who were found dead inside a rental house near campus showed that all four were stabbed to death, the Latah County coroner said. (Sarah A. Miller/Idaho Statesman via AP)

Police in Moscow, Idaho, released a map on Friday showing the final movements of four University of Idaho students who were found dead at their home last weekend, asking for the public to contact them with any relevant information.

The map shows that Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, who were both 21 years old, were at a bar in downtown Moscow until 1:30 a.m. on the night of the murders, before heading to a local food truck at 1:40 a.m.

Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, both 20 years old, were at a fraternity party until 9 p.m. All four students were at home by 1:45 a.m., according to the map.

“Anyone near these areas who observed suspicious behavior, has video surveillance, or can provide relevant information is asked to call the Tip Line,” Moscow police said on Facebook.

The four University of Idaho students were found dead on Sunday afternoon. Moscow police said the students were likely killed with an “edged” weapon in a targeted attack but warned on Wednesday that they “cannot say that there is no threat to the community.”

“Please stay vigilant, report any suspicious activity and be aware of your surroundings at all times,” Moscow police chief James Fry said at a press conference.

Tags Idaho Madison Mogen Moscow Moscow police University of Idaho Xana Kernodle

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump explodes at special counsel appointment: ‘I am not going to partake in ...
  2. McConnell-Graham tensions boil over
  3. Attorney General Garland names special counsel in Trump probes
  4. Popular ‘anti-aging’ supplement may lead to brain cancer, study says
  5. Democrat Adam Frisch concedes to Lauren Boebert in nail biter House race
  6. The Memo: Trump and Garland go to war on special counsel
  7. Kari Lake declines to concede, says she’s assembling legal team
  8. Here’s how much homebuyers could save after mortgage rates tumble
  9. Here’s where three criminal probes stand as Trump enters 2024 race
  10. GOP turns focus to Hunter Biden business dealings after winning House
  11. Five takeaways as the Pelosi era ends
  12. Who is Special Counsel Jack Smith?
  13. Fox News briefly cuts away from Trump 2024 presidential announcement ...
  14. DOJ investigating Ticketmaster owner: report
  15. Trump vs. DeSantis: How the two GOP heavyweights match up
  16. As Russia’s war fails, domestic turmoil is intensifying
  17. McConnell congratulates Pelosi on ‘historic tenure’ and ‘path-breaking ...
  18. Court awards $6 billion in student loan relief to borrowers
Load more

Video

See all Video