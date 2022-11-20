trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

5 dead, 18 wounded in shooting at LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado

by Zach Schonfeld - 11/20/22 7:19 AM ET
by Zach Schonfeld - 11/20/22 7:19 AM ET
Crime tape is set up near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo. where a shooting occurred late Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Thomas Peipert/Associated Press
Crime tape is set up near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo. where a shooting occurred late Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

A gunman killed five people and wounded 18 others at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo. early Sunday, police said.

Police received a report of a shooting at 11:57 p.m. at Club Q, said Colorado Springs Police Department Lt. Pamela Castro, adding that the suspect was injured and being treated.

Castro added that those injured were transported to multiple local hospitals, and the FBI was on the scene assisting in the investigation.

“Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community,” the club said in a statement. “Our [prayers] and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends. We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”

Police will provide an additional update later Sunday morning, the department said.

Castro declined to provide a motive for the shooting, saying the investigation was ongoing.

The tragedy echoes the massacre at Orlando’s Pulse nightclub in 2016.

A gunman opened fire into the LGBTQ club, killing 49 people before the suspect died in a shootout with police in one of the deadliest mass shootings in the U.S.

The country this year has seen 601 mass shootings, defined as those that injure or kill at least four people not including the shooter, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Nearly 40,000 people have reportedly died from gun violence this year.

–Updated at 7:45 a.m.

Tags mass shooting shooting

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. For experts, the evidence in two probes compels charging Trump
  2. The ‘basement strategy’ is working for Democrats
  3. Trump faces potential fundraising problem as megadonors jump ship
  4. Popular ‘anti-aging’ supplement may lead to brain cancer, study says
  5. Christie rebukes Trump: ‘It is time to stop whispering… It is time to stop ...
  6. Murkowski trolls Alaska Senate challenger as she takes lead in first-place votes
  7. McConnell-Graham tensions boil over
  8. Democrats’ first leadership shakeup in decades takes shape with no drama ...
  9. Here’s how much homebuyers could save after mortgage rates tumble
  10. The perils for Trump, Garland and special counsel Smith in Washington’s new ...
  11. Divided GOP tiptoes on Biden request for more Ukraine aid
  12. Trump says he has no interest in returning to Twitter after reinstatement
  13. 5 dead, 18 wounded in shooting at LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado
  14. Trump explodes at special counsel appointment: ‘I am not going to partake in ...
  15. Why DeSantis is shrugging off Trump — for now
  16. Biden turns 80 as election talk swirls
  17. Half of younger primary care physicians burned out, older physicians anticipate ...
  18. Cost of Thanksgiving dinner up 20%: Here’s where it’s most expensive
Load more

Video

See all Video