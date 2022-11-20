trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Pelosi mourns ‘senseless slaughter’ at LGBTQ nightclub

by Zach Schonfeld - 11/20/22 1:10 PM ET
by Zach Schonfeld - 11/20/22 1:10 PM ET
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)
Greg Nash
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) addresses reporters during her weekly press conference on Friday, September 30, 2022.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) condemned a shooting overnight at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo. that killed five people, calling it a “senseless slaughter.”

“Americans awoke this morning to horrific news: a brutal attack on an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs,” Pelosi said in a statement. “Our hearts break at the senseless slaughter of at least five beautiful souls and the many more injured or forever traumatized, at what was a sanctuary of safety and solidarity.”

Authorities said a 22-year-old suspect entered Club Q and immediately began shooting, killing five people and injuring 18 others, before at least two people confronted him. Police have since detained the suspect, identified as Anderson Lee Aldrich.

“The attack on Club Q, which fell on the eve of Transgender Day of Remembrance, is despicable — further shattering the sense of safety of LGBTQ Americans across the country,” Pelosi said. “While Democrats have taken important steps to combat gun violence this Congress, this deadly attack is a challenge to our conscience and a reminder that we must keep fighting to do more.”

Lawmakers passed a bipartisan gun bill over the summer in the wake of mass shootings at an Uvalde, Texas elementary school and a Buffalo, N.Y. supermarket.

The bill enhanced background protections for firearm purchasers younger than 21, provided money for states to implement red flag laws and cracked down on straw purchases, among other provisions.

Pelosi was one of many prominent political figures to quickly condemn the shooting, including President Biden and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.).

“This is heartbreaking and horrifying,” Schumer wrote in a tweet. “I’m praying for those who were killed and those who were wounded. We must stand up to hatred against LGBTQ+ Americans. We must continue to work to end gun violence in America.”

Police say they will determine if the shooting constitutes a hate crime as part of their investigation but signaled it was too early to use the label.

Tags Charles Schumer Club Q Colorado Springs shooting LGBTQ Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump may not make it to the primaries
  2. Trump says he has no interest in returning to Twitter after reinstatement
  3. For experts, the evidence in two probes compels charging Trump
  4. The ‘basement strategy’ is working for Democrats
  5. Kinzinger: McCarthy won’t ‘last very long’ if elected Speaker
  6. Rosenstein: Trump special counsel appointment signals DOJ belief in a ‘viable ...
  7. Murkowski trolls Alaska Senate challenger as she takes lead in first-place votes
  8. Schiff says McCarthy is a ‘very weak leader’ of GOP conference: ‘It’s ...
  9. McConnell-Graham tensions boil over
  10. Pence suggests DOJ didn’t try hard enough to get documents from Mar-a-Lago ...
  11. Trump explodes at special counsel appointment: ‘I am not going to partake in ...
  12. Ukraine readies for cold, dangerous chapter in Russian war
  13. Schiff says ‘evidence is there’ to make a criminal referral against Trump
  14. Popular ‘anti-aging’ supplement may lead to brain cancer, study says
  15. Democrats’ first leadership shakeup in decades takes shape with no drama ...
  16. Democrats’ Christmas in November
  17. The perils for Trump, Garland and special counsel Smith in Washington’s new ...
  18. Christie rebukes Trump: ‘It is time to stop whispering… It is time to stop ...
Load more

Video

See all Video