trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Gisele Barreto Fetterman: ‘The right wing hates women’

by Julia Mueller - 11/21/22 9:41 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 11/21/22 9:41 AM ET
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania and wife Gisele arrive to vote in Braddock , Pa, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania and wife Gisele arrive to vote in Braddock , Pa, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

Gisele Barreto Fetterman, the wife of Pennsylvania’s Sen.-elect John Fetterman (D), hit back at conservative criticism over her role helping her husband’s political bid, especially after he suffered a stroke mid-campaign.

“The right-wing hates women. They especially hate strong women, and I think that’s what you’re seeing,” Barreto Fetterman told The New Republic’s “The Soapbox.”

Her husband narrowly defeated Republican Mehmet Oz in a big win for Democrats during the midterms, eking out a victory after a close and contentious race. 

Fetterman’s stroke had become a key topic of criticism as his ongoing auditory processing issues persisted through interviews and on the debate stage. 

Barreto Fetterman told The New Republic about online hate and right-wing vitriol she’s received in the wake of her husband’s win, including arguments that she was trying to take advantage of her husband’s elected office and steal the spotlight.

“Since entering the Capitol for training, my inbox has been completely filled with threats and horrible things. And that’s because I’ve been a non-stop loop on Fox News,” Barreto Fetterman told The New Republic.

She came under fire on Fox News for a photo she posted on Twitter of herself and her husband in front of the senator-elect’s office, facing accusations that she’d partially cropped her husband out of the photo in a subtle play to pull focus.

According to Barreto Fetterman’s New Republic interview, she and her husband have a running joke that Fetterman is too tall for photos.

“The fact that a spouse of a senator-elect has been attacked nonstop for the past 24 hours and everyone’s okay with it and everyone thinks it’s normal … it’s not normal,” she said.

Tags 2022 midterms Gisele Barreto Fetterman Gisele Barrette fetterman John Fetterman John Fetterman Senate

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump may not make it to the primaries
  2. Trump White House bid has hardly any Senate GOP support
  3. Inside Kevin McCarthy’s math problem to becoming Speaker
  4. Juan Williams: McConnell wins Round One over Trump
  5. Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
  6. For experts, the evidence in two probes compels charging Trump
  7. Democrats interrupt history to make their own
  8. Omar fires back after McCarthy vows to remove her from committees
  9. McCarthy vows to remove three Dems from committee posts
  10. Lawmakers seek to end slavery for the incarcerated, which is legal in most ...
  11. Five takeaways on Mike Pence’s political future
  12. What we know about the Colorado Springs nightclub shooting suspect
  13. These prominent Republicans are speaking out against Trump’s 2024 run
  14. Moscow, Idaho, police release map of homicide victims’ movements looking for ...
  15. Biden admin sends student debt relief updates amid legal fight
  16. The ‘basement strategy’ is working for Democrats
  17. Chasten Buttigieg tells Boebert to ‘Get off Twitter’ after Colorado shooting
  18. Another leak of an Alito opinion? Senate investigation can help
Load more

Video

See all Video