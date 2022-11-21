trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

First Club Q shooting victim identified

by Julia Mueller - 11/21/22 11:31 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 11/21/22 11:31 AM ET
Courtesy of Jeff Aston via AP
This undated photo provided by Jeff Aston, shows his son Daniel Aston. Daniel Aston was one of five people killed when a gunman opened fire in a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday night, Nov. 19, 2022.

The first person killed in a deadly shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., has been identified by his family.

Daniel Aston, a 28-year-old transgender man, was among the five people killed at Club Q over the weekend.

Aston, the self-proclaimed “Master of Silly Business,” was a bartender and performer at Club Q. His parents, who survive him, were often in the crowd during his performances. 

Aston moved from Tulsa, Okla., to Colorado Springs two years ago after attending Oklahoma’s Northeastern State University, where he was president of the school’s LGBTQ club.

The attack that killed Aston and four others and wounded 25 happened on the eve of Transgender Day of Remembrance

The suspect’s motive isn’t yet known, but the Club Q attack targeted what a bartender said was one of only two gay clubs in the city.

“I don’t know what was wrong with this man. I don’t know why he needed to act in this way, but he obviously had some some feelings towards — I don’t know if it was transgender people, gays, lesbians, I don’t know — Club Q is a safe place for everybody, everybody in the spectrum of the rainbow,” bartender Michael Anderson said of the gunman on “CNN This Morning” Monday.

“So I don’t know who he was targeting, but I definitely feel that it was something aimed directly at my community, yet again another time in our country,” Anderson said.

Aston was reportedly Anderson’s supervisor.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers (R) said Monday that the incident “has all the trappings” of a hate crime. 

Authorities are looking into whether the shooting constitutes a hate crime against the LGBTQ community.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tags Club Q Colorado Springs shooting transgender day of remembrance

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Omar fires back after McCarthy vows to remove her from committees
  2. Trump may not make it to the primaries
  3. Trump White House bid has hardly any Senate GOP support
  4. Inside Kevin McCarthy’s math problem to becoming Speaker
  5. Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
  6. For experts, the evidence in two probes compels charging Trump
  7. Juan Williams: McConnell wins Round One over Trump
  8. McCarthy vows to remove three Dems from committee posts
  9. Colorado Springs mayor: Shooting at LGBTQ nightclub ‘has all the trappings of ...
  10. What we know about the Colorado Springs nightclub shooting suspect
  11. Gretchen Whitmer’s auto job race to the bottom
  12. These prominent Republicans are speaking out against Trump’s 2024 run
  13. Another leak of an Alito opinion? Senate investigation can help
  14. Democrats interrupt history to make their own
  15. Lawmakers seek to end slavery for the incarcerated, which is legal in most ...
  16. Biden admin sends student debt relief updates amid legal fight
  17. 28 percent in new poll want focus on presidential impeachment investigation
  18. Here’s how many hours Americans need to work to make rent: Zillow
Load more

Video

See all Video