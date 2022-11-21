One killed, 16 injured when SUV crashes into Massachusetts Apple store

One person was killed and 16 others were injured Monday when an SUV crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store, local authorities said.

The car tore through the plate glass window of the Apple storefront in Hingham, Mass., around 10:45 a.m. local time, and multiple people were struck by the vehicle, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said in a press conference, broadcasted on WCVB-TV Boston.

Cruz called the incident “unthinkable” and said authorities were in the process of notifying family members.

Hingham Fire Chief Steve Murphy said the 16 injured people have been treated or transferred to local hospitals, but couldn’t provide further updates about the victims’ status.

The driver of the vehicle is with police, Cruz said, but the district attorney declined to share more details.

Cruz and Hingham Police Chief David Jones underscored that the investigation is active and ongoing.

“It’s a terrible day, and we want to get to the bottom of it. And we will let you know when we do,” Cruz said.