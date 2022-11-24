Most Americans agree: Thanksgiving not the time for politics 

Three in 4 respondents in a new poll think family shouldn’t talk politics during Thanksgiving celebrations and plan to avoid discussing the results of this year’s midterms.

A new Axios-Ipsos poll found that 77 percent of respondents think Thanksgiving isn’t a good time to get into politics with family, and just 15 percent said it was. Republicans were more likely than Democrats to think Thanksgiving should be politics-free (81 percent to 74 percent).

But while over half of Americans spending time with family this holiday say they probably won’t talk about the results of this year’s midterms at the table (58 percent), 41 percent of Democrats and 29 percent of Republicans said they’ll likely broach the topic anyway.

The White House sought to make sure this week that those who do venture into political debates are prepared, releasing a series of talking points to tout “President Biden’s top accomplishments for when chatting with your Uncle at Thanksgiving.”

The table topic list detailed Biden’s wins on inflation and infrastructure and took a swing at the GOP, saying “Republicans in Congress are EXTREME.”

Sharing the talking points on Twitter, White House deputy communications director Jennifer Molina said, “Bring the receipts to the Thanksgiving dinner!”

Conducted Nov. 18-21, the Axios-Ipsos poll surveyed 1,005 U.S. adults and had a credibility interval of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.